Two die in Yirol cattle raid

At least two people have been reportedly killed in another cattle-related fighting Lakes State.

According to the State Police Spokesperson, Mabor Makuach, two other people were also wounded in the attack.

Makuach says the fighting broke out when some armed raiders attacked a cattle camp Delko in Yirol County.

“Two people on the side of cattle owners were killed and other two people wounded. But on the side of the attackers, we are still investigating whether they have some casualties or not,” Makuach told Eye Radio on Sunday.

On Saturday, the army and police said they had set up an intelligence team to investigate the recent inter-communal violence in Lakes State.

The latest incident came after 27 civilians, including a soldier, were killed last week alone in Cueibet County.

The latest killing has raised the death toll to 29.

Lakes State has continued to experience endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

Despite several disarmament exercises, local youth are still in possession of small firearms.

In 2020, President Salva Kiir hinted that the government would initiate a full-scale countrywide disarmament exercise and communal dialogues to end the circle of communal violence.

But some members of the public criticized the president for issuing directives without follow-up, leaving many of his promises unimplemented.

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

