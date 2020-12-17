Two girls killed in grenade incident in Kwajina

At least two girls have been killed in a suspected grenade explosion in Western Bahr El Ghazal State.

The incident happened in Kwajina last evening.

Three other children between the age of 3, 4 and 5 have been wounded.

According to the Executive Director of the defunct Kwajina County, the grenade reportedly belonged to the father of the deceased children.

Issa Marko Ujumu said the explosive weapon was hanged on the ceiling where the children picked it and dropped into the fire -causing the explosion.

“Around 6PM, a grenade exploded in Mbili area, two children died on the spot, a 14-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl. Three other children are currently in critical condition,” Marko told Eye Radio from Kwajina.

The three surviving children are currently nursing injuries at Kwajina hospital.

In January, at least 22 people were killed in a grenade explosion in Wau, Western Barh el Ghazal state.

