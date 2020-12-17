17th December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Two girls killed in grenade incident in Kwajina

Two girls killed in grenade incident in Kwajina

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Girls the age of 14 and 6 died on the spot during the explosion.

At least two girls have been killed in a suspected grenade explosion in Western Bahr El Ghazal State.

The incident happened in Kwajina last evening.

Three other children between the age of 3, 4 and 5 have been wounded.

According to the Executive Director of the defunct Kwajina County, the grenade reportedly belonged to the father of the deceased children.

Issa Marko Ujumu said the explosive weapon was hanged on the ceiling where the children picked it and dropped into the fire -causing the explosion.

“Around 6PM, a grenade exploded in Mbili area, two children died on the spot, a 14-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl. Three other children are currently in critical condition,” Marko told Eye Radio from Kwajina.

The three surviving children are currently nursing injuries at Kwajina hospital.

In January, at least 22 people were killed in a grenade explosion in Wau, Western Barh el Ghazal state.

Popular Stories
Investigate ‘notorious’ NSS for human rights violations -HRW 1

Investigate ‘notorious’ NSS for human rights violations -HRW

Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Sudanese woman nabbed with positive Covid-19 certificate, deported 2

Sudanese woman nabbed with positive Covid-19 certificate, deported

Published Sunday, December 13, 2020

Unified military command complete leadership training 3

Unified military command complete leadership training

Published Monday, December 14, 2020

S. Sudanese activist receives prestigious Franco-German Human Rights Award 4

S. Sudanese activist receives prestigious Franco-German Human Rights Award

Published Friday, December 11, 2020

Gov’t readies Gum Arabic for first export 5

Gov’t readies Gum Arabic for first export

Published Friday, December 11, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

People want Kiir, Machar to “step aside” – ND report

Published 4 hours ago

Imam sentenced to prison for defilement

Published 4 hours ago

Two girls killed in grenade incident in Kwajina

Published 4 hours ago

Juba taxi drivers denounce new license fees

Published 4 hours ago

S.Sudan climbs a step in UN human development rankings

Published 14 hours ago

Inmates at Juba Central Prison get vocational training

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.