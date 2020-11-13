13th November 2020
Two Juba boys die from suspected mine explosion

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

UNMAS demolish a 100kg air-dropped bomb in South Sudan in 2019. Courtesy|UNMAS

Two children have died from a suspected mine explosion while grazing their goats in Wonglori area of Jondoru, west of Juba.

The incident happened on Wednesday 12 November 2020.

“Some residents heard an explosion, the father of one the kids tried to rescue them, he, unfortunately, found them dead in such a gruesome manner,” a relative confirmed.

The family of the victims told Eye Radio that Emmanuel Buli Gore and Elikaya Laku Mission -both 14-year-olds – encountered the unexploded ordinance while herding goats.

The children died on the spot. They were pupils of primary 2.

“One of the kids has been buried and the other one was taken to the village. This incident happened at around 2 pm, they are age-mates,” said Modi Awan, an uncle to one of the deceased child.

According to the UN Mine Action Service, South Sudan remains contaminated with landmines and other explosive remnants of war.

It said continues violence have also left numerous roads re-mined and closed once again to civilian and humanitarian traffic -particularly in Unity, Jonglei, Central Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria.

In 2019, UNMAS demolished its one-millionth explosive items in the world’s youngest nation.

Over the last 14 years, UNMAS and partners said they have assessed and cleared 1,250 square kilometres of land, but approximately 39 square kilometres remain, comprising some 210 minefields, 124 cluster strikes, and 35 battle areas.

They expect to clear these known areas within the next three to five years.

In the meantime, UNMAS advises the public: “If anything looks like a bomb, if they suspect it – unless they absolutely know something is safe – don’t touch it. And if anybody sees something that they consider suspicious, they need to call our hotline, which is 0920001055. We will send a team out and assess it. And if it’s an item of dangerous ordnance, we will destroy it.”

