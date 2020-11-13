14th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Wife beats husband to death in Yambio

Wife beats husband to death in Yambio

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 20 hours ago

Yatoma Yunis, 41, as seen behind bars at the police station in Western Equatoria state. |Courtesy

Police say a 51-year-old man has been beaten to death by his wife in Yambio County of Western Equatoria State.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Gwangura Payam, 15 kilometers -south of Yambio town.

According to preliminary reports, the deceased and the accused were both under the influence of alcohol.

Neighbours said the couple often fought over trivial matters.

“On 12th November 2020 at 11 pm, a 41-year-old woman beat her husband, 51 years-old. He died on the spot,” the police stated.

The victim has been identified as Seregio Zaume.

According to the deputy spokesperson of the police in the state, Mr. Zaume was hit with a stick several times on the head. He reportedly died from head injuries.

The wife, identified as Yatoma Yunis, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

“We sent our investigators to the scene of the crime to ascertain what exactly happened. So more information will come soon when the investigators returned.” Brigadier Hassan Girris told Eye Radio.

The exact reason that resulted in the fight between the couple is not yet known.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia issues arrest warrant for former South Sudan’s peace mediator 1

Ethiopia issues arrest warrant for former South Sudan’s peace mediator

Published Thursday, November 12, 2020

Some soldiers ‘justify’ Juba night robberies 2

Some soldiers ‘justify’ Juba night robberies

Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020

SPLM-IO to present its state-level nominees to presidency 3

SPLM-IO to present its state-level nominees to presidency

Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020

What South Sudan expects from a Biden presidency 4

What South Sudan expects from a Biden presidency

Published Sunday, November 8, 2020

Delegates suggest two-term limitation on president 5

Delegates suggest two-term limitation on president

Published Monday, November 9, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Wife beats husband to death in Yambio

Published 20 hours ago

Two Juba boys die from suspected mine explosion

Published 23 hours ago

SSOMA returns to ceasefire monitors’ workshop after brief protest

Published 24 hours ago

UN Security Council extends UNISFA mandate, demands resolution of Abyei issue

Published Friday, November 13, 2020

Ethiopia issues arrest warrant for former South Sudan’s peace mediator

Published Thursday, November 12, 2020

Travelers witness more illegal checkpoints across the country

Published Thursday, November 12, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.