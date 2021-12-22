23rd December 2021
Two killed in communal violence near SSPDF headquarters

Two killed in communal violence near SSPDF headquarters

Armed youth in South Sudan - courtesy

At least two people have been killed in a communal violence among the Mundari community near Bilpam of Juba yesterday.

This is according to a local chief in New Site.

Abraham Achiek says the fight that erupted around mid-day between Tali and Kobura sections also left one person injured.

Several herds of cattle have also been looted.

Achiek stated that the situation has remained tense as violence resumed this morning.

He is now calling on the state government to restore calm in the area.

“This fighting started yesterday, the attackers have lost two people, and one injured. This morning around 7:30 am, they attacked again around New Site of Juba,” Acheik, a local chief in New Site told Eye Radio.

“This fighting is between Mundari Tali and Kobura of Terkeka and we don’t know the reason behind the fight because they just attacked themselves around our residential area.

“The government forces have arrived and deployed here and are controlling the situation but it seems like fighting wants to start again.”

In August this year, President Salva Kiir tasked community leaders in Terekeka and Juba to restore calm among the Mundari communities after a series of fighting and killing in the area.

He also directed Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony to restore law and order among the conflicting communities of the state.

This is the fifth such incident reported amongst the Mundari communities in Central Equatoria state this year.

Last year, a similar conflict led to the displacement of thousands of people into Juba and its surrounding areas.

In January this year, the state governor, Emmanuel Anthony Adil, formed a committee to reconcile the Mundari communities.

But the committee has not publicly disclosed its achievements.

