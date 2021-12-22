Police officer from diplomatic unit arrested for murder of wife

A police officer from a diplomatic unit who shot dead his wife at Hai Lukwilili in Juba has been arrested, the Commissioner of Lainya County has said.



According to Emmanuel Khamis, the suspect was arrested in Laiya by security forces in Lainya County of Central Equatoria State.

The man who has been identified as Mr. John Lomoro Cosmas shot and killed Angnes Umjima, a mother of two children on Monday morning.

“The criminal suspect named John Lomoro Cosmas from Mukaya Payam of Lainya County shot his wife, a mother of two children at Hai Lokwili in Juba,” Khamis told Eye Radio.

“He went and hijacked another civilian’s motorcycle at gunpoint and escaped from Juba.

Khamis says the criminal suspect is a Sergeant Major at the Ministry of Interior working in the diplomatic police unit deployed at the American Embassy.

Khemis says the man has been handed over to police and a case has been filed at the Western Police Division in Juba.

“We got the information and alerted our security apparatus who promptly apprehended him, put in custody and he was brought to Juba yesterday,” he said.

“Early this morning, I personally handed him over to the Western Police Division in Gudele Kuburi Habuba in presence of the relatives of the deceased woman named Agnes Umjima from Wunduruba Payam, a mother of two children.”

