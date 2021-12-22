23rd December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Screening exercise: Bhar el ghazal region witnesses a huge turn up

Screening exercise: Bhar el ghazal region witnesses a huge turn up

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 16 hours ago

Army spokesperson –Maj Gen Lul Ruai Koang during Eye Radio's dawn show June 15, 2021/Eye Radio

The committee tasked with graduation of the necessary unified forces have reported a huge turn-up of soldiers for screening in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal Region.

Last week the committee directed the peace parties to remobilize their forces to report for the final screening exercise which is underway in all the training centers across the country.

This comes days after the committees tasked with the graduation of the necessary unified forces received their funding from the government.

The committees include the Joint Defense Board, Joint Transitional Security Committee, and the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission.

About 53,000 forces are expected to graduate from the training camps.

They include the army, police, and national security, among others.

But some of the foot soldiers reportedly deserted the training camps due to long hardship in the camps.

According to the Army Spokesperson, screening exercises have started in Mapel, Masanabira and Pantit.

Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai also says a number of forces who had deserted the camps have returned for the graduation arrangements.

“The screening and the reorganizing process as well as putting them in their respective military formation was launched yesterday in the Pandit unified training center, and the process is underway,” the army spokesperson told Eye Radio from Pandit in Northern Bahr el Ghazal.

“We were impressed by the high turn up in all the unified forces centers. We have registered high turnout at Pandit , Masanaa biira and Mapel.

He also appeals to those who are still home to report for the concluding course of the training.

Last month three-joint subcommittees were formed to head the screening exercise in the three greater regions of Equatoria, Bahr el-Ghazal and Upper Nile respectively.

The committees are expected to complete the process of screening and reorganization of the unified forces in two weeks’ time.

This will then be followed by the graduation and redeployment.

Currently on air

06:00:00 - 08:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S 1

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers 2

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her 3

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

President Kiir cancels Lui trip over new COVID wave 4

President Kiir cancels Lui trip over new COVID wave

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

Kiir is not ready to work with me – Nyenagwek 5

Kiir is not ready to work with me – Nyenagwek

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Renowned activist, Batali Aligo passes away

Published 14 hours ago

Gov’t reaches pay deal with civil servants after protests in Bor

Published 14 hours ago

Screening exercise: Bhar el ghazal region witnesses a huge turn up

Published 16 hours ago

Police officer from diplomatic unit arrested for murder of wife

Published 18 hours ago

Two killed in communal violence near SSPDF headquarters

Published 18 hours ago

COVID-19: Mandatory test now required for unvaccinated interstate travelers

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.