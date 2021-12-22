Screening exercise: Bhar el ghazal region witnesses a huge turn up

Last week the committee directed the peace parties to remobilize their forces to report for the final screening exercise which is underway in all the training centers across the country.

This comes days after the committees tasked with the graduation of the necessary unified forces received their funding from the government.

The committees include the Joint Defense Board, Joint Transitional Security Committee, and the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission.

About 53,000 forces are expected to graduate from the training camps.

They include the army, police, and national security, among others.

But some of the foot soldiers reportedly deserted the training camps due to long hardship in the camps.

According to the Army Spokesperson, screening exercises have started in Mapel, Masanabira and Pantit.

Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai also says a number of forces who had deserted the camps have returned for the graduation arrangements.

“The screening and the reorganizing process as well as putting them in their respective military formation was launched yesterday in the Pandit unified training center, and the process is underway,” the army spokesperson told Eye Radio from Pandit in Northern Bahr el Ghazal.

“We were impressed by the high turn up in all the unified forces centers. We have registered high turnout at Pandit , Masanaa biira and Mapel.

He also appeals to those who are still home to report for the concluding course of the training.

Last month three-joint subcommittees were formed to head the screening exercise in the three greater regions of Equatoria, Bahr el-Ghazal and Upper Nile respectively.

The committees are expected to complete the process of screening and reorganization of the unified forces in two weeks’ time.

This will then be followed by the graduation and redeployment.