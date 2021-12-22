23rd December 2021
Gov’t reaches pay deal with civil servants after protests in Bor

Authors: Okot Emmanuel | Lasuba Memo | Published: 12 hours ago

Some of the striking civil servants in Bor town who blocked Airport road on Tuesday December 21, 2021 - courtesy

The national Ministry of Finance has resolved to pay off allowances of the state civil servants after days of protest in Bor town, an activist in Jonglei State has said.

Yesterday, hundreds of civil servants including teachers blocked the air strip in Bor, demanding execution of the 100 percent salary increment and other outstanding arrears.

Their demand is in line with the 100 percent salary increment President Kiir ordered in July for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Despite the directive, the Finance Ministry delayed implementing the new salary scales.

Following the nearly week-long strike, the government in Juba yesterday dispersed a team headed by the Finance Minister, Agak Achuil.

According to David Garang, the finance minister this morning agreed to clear off arrears of the civil servants promptly.

“The resolution was for the money to be paid to the civil servants. The civil servants have been complaining about the allowances which are their rights. The Cheque will be signed today and the allowance will be out,” David Garang told Eye Radio Wednesday evening.

“The civil servants were demanding six months allowances approved by the President of the country, His Excellency President Salva Kiir.

Gov't reaches pay deal with civil servants after protests in Bor

23rd December 2021

