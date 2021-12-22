Renowned activist, Batali Aligo passes away

His elder brother confirmed the demise of the late to Eye Radio this afternoon.

Eng. Alikaya Aligo Samson says his brother had tested positive for Covid-19 five days before his death.

He added that his conditions deteriorated due to some pre-existing complications of diabetes and blood pressure.

“He had some complications of diabetes and high blood pressure which could also be worsened by Corona. We asked the Lord to rest his soul in peace,” Eng. Aligo told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“Around midnight his health worsened and the ambulance tried to rush him to the hospital, but unfortunately he didn’t make it.”

The deceased has been laid to rest at the Hai-Malakal Cemetery in Juba today.

Eng. Alikaya Aligo Samson says the funeral is underway at the house of the deceased in Munuki near Suk Melisia.

He was one of the activists who participated in the peace talks from 2017 to 2018 in Ethiopia and Sudan.

Batali was the deputy head of the South Sudan Civil Society Alliance until his death.