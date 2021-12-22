23rd December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | News   |   Renowned activist, Batali Aligo passes away

Renowned activist, Batali Aligo passes away

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 12 hours ago

Batali Aligo Samson who passed away this morning in Juba - courtesy

A renowned civil society activist Batali Aligo Samson passed away this morning in Juba.

His elder brother confirmed the demise of the late to Eye Radio this afternoon.

Eng. Alikaya Aligo Samson says his brother had tested positive for Covid-19 five days before his death.

He added that his conditions deteriorated due to some pre-existing complications of diabetes and blood pressure.

“He had some complications of diabetes and high blood pressure which could also be worsened by Corona. We asked the Lord to rest his soul in peace,” Eng. Aligo told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“Around midnight his health worsened and the ambulance tried to rush him to the hospital, but unfortunately he didn’t make it.”

The deceased has been laid to rest at the Hai-Malakal Cemetery in Juba today.

Eng. Alikaya Aligo Samson says the funeral is underway at the house of the deceased in Munuki near Suk Melisia.

He was one of the activists who participated in the peace talks from 2017 to 2018 in Ethiopia and Sudan.

Batali was the deputy head of the South Sudan Civil Society Alliance until his death.

Currently on air

06:00:00 - 08:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S 1

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers 2

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her 3

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

President Kiir cancels Lui trip over new COVID wave 4

President Kiir cancels Lui trip over new COVID wave

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

Kiir is not ready to work with me – Nyenagwek 5

Kiir is not ready to work with me – Nyenagwek

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Renowned activist, Batali Aligo passes away

Published 12 hours ago

Gov’t reaches pay deal with civil servants after protests in Bor

Published 12 hours ago

Screening exercise: Bhar el ghazal region witnesses a huge turn up

Published 15 hours ago

Police officer from diplomatic unit arrested for murder of wife

Published 16 hours ago

Two killed in communal violence near SSPDF headquarters

Published 17 hours ago

COVID-19: Mandatory test now required for unvaccinated interstate travelers

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.