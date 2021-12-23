23rd December 2021
2 deaths, 273 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 30 seconds ago

South Sudan has registered 2 new coronavirus deaths bringing the total number of those who succumbed to the virus to 135 in the country.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed 273 new cases from samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The results were obtained from 2,368 samples tested across the country.

Of the 273 positive cases, 24 were reported by the public health laboratory in Juba, 6 Agok, 3 Pariang, 2 Aweil, 3 Ajoung Thok, 4 Check-up, 6 Najum, 49 Bio Lab, 84 Queen Medical complex, 94 Crawford, and 1 by Med Blue clinic.

The health ministry says there is one severe case in the IDU.

As of 14 December 2021, a total of 268,640 vaccine doses have been administered.

Up to 135 people have so far died from the coronavirus pandemic in South Sudan.

This is based on data collected from the National Ministry of Health.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 14,275 since the outbreak in April last year.

The Ministry of Health continues to advise the public to adhere to regular hand washing, the wearing of face masks, and social distancing.

You can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Center or call the toll-free number: 6-6-6-6.

