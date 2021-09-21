Two suspected thieves shot dead in Tambura

Security forces in Tambura County of Western Equatoria State have reportedly shot dead two robbers last night.

The two men were trying to remove solar panels at Tambura Secondary School.

But according to the Commissioner of Tambura County, the alleged robbers exchanged fire with a night patrol unit.

“They clashed with the night patrol, resulting in the killing of the two,” Mathew told Eye Radio on Monday.

The authorities are yet to reveal the identities of the deceased.

This is the second incident in about a week involving killing of burglars in Western Equatoria State.

Last week, police in Yambio also shot dead a 28-year-old man while trying to escape after breaking into a pharmacy.

