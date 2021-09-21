21st September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Two suspected thieves shot dead in Tambura

Two suspected thieves shot dead in Tambura

Author: Alex Misogo | Published: 4 hours ago

Security forces in Tambura County of Western Equatoria State have reportedly shot dead two robbers last night.

The two men were trying to remove solar panels at Tambura Secondary School.

But according to the Commissioner of Tambura County, the alleged robbers exchanged fire with a night patrol unit.

“They clashed with the night patrol, resulting in the killing of the two,” Mathew told Eye Radio on Monday.

The authorities are yet to reveal the identities of the deceased.

This is the second incident in about a week involving killing of burglars in Western Equatoria State.

Last week, police in Yambio also shot dead a 28-year-old man while trying to escape after breaking into a pharmacy.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 11:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese 1

Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea 2

About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea

Published Saturday, September 18, 2021

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants 3

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Three injured in attack on ambulance along Juba-Nimule road 4

Three injured in attack on ambulance along Juba-Nimule road

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions 5

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mayen’s ministry requests $10 million to combat flooding

Published 3 hours ago

Two suspected thieves shot dead in Tambura

Published 4 hours ago

House collapses on sleeping Warrap family, killing child

Published 21 hours ago

Tambura conflict could escalate further, Observers warn

Published 21 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout set for October

Published 23 hours ago

World Patient Safety Day: Anemic patient speaks out

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.