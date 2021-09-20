House collapses on sleeping Warrap family, killing child

A three-year-old child has reportedly died after a house collapsed on him during flooding in Kuajok, Warrap State.
The boy, identified as Kuel Akuei, was sleeping with his parents when the house collapsed on Saturday night.
The boy’s mother and father are reportedly in critical condition.
According to the former Speaker of the defunct Gogrial state, four other people were also injured after their houses collapsed.
Ariech Mayar told Eye Radio that over 600 households have so far been affected by an intensified flooding in the area.
According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or UNOCHA, an estimated 380,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states since May – with Jonglei and Unity the most affected.
Published 2 mins ago
Published 25 mins ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 16 hours ago
Published 16 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.