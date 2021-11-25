26th November 2021
Two Ugandan women, South Sudanese man die in Gudele fire incident

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Two Ugandan women and a South Sudanese man died in a fire outbreak at Gudele in Juba Thursday morning.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, identified the two deceased females as Ayoka Stella and Ayo Doksi.

John – not his real name – says the fire broke out at Boaba market in the wee morning hours.

He says about seven shops and some restaurants got burnt to ashes.

“There are seven shops and restaurants and all got burnt. All the properties have already burnt. I saw three bodies and two are Ugandans and a South Sudanese. They are two ladies and one man,”

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

But the eyewitness said police were deployed at the scene to investigate the fire outbreak.

The police are yet to comment on the matter.

