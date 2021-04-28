U.S demands arrest of those who attacked aid workers in JamJang

The U.S. Embassy in Juba is calling on the government to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on humanitarian workers in JamJang, Unity state.

Over the weekend, angry youths stormed the compound where aid workers and their families were living.

It is reported that the staff were threatened, robbed, and beaten.

An unknown number of humanitarian workers sustained serious injuries.

“Such acts of violence are unacceptable and must stop,” the U.S embassy said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The angry locals were reportedly demanding job opportunities they said are being taken by natives of other states.

“Criminals stormed the compound where humanitarian workers, including U.S. government implementing partners, and their families were located,” the embassy added.

It acknowledged the critical need for better employment and economic opportunities across South Sudan, particularly for young people, but condemned the attack.

“We also call on all South Sudanese to condemn those individuals who carried out this attack.”

The statement called on authorities at all levels to ensure accountability by arresting those responsible for the attack.

It further demanded guarantees for the safety and security of humanitarian workers.

The embassy maintained that violence, and threats of violence against humanitarian workers – most of whom are South Sudanese – results in the delay and interruption of life-saving assistance to the country’s most vulnerable communities.

The United States said it remains fully committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the South Sudanese people.

“We call on other donors and the South Sudanese government to work with the international community to support the humanitarian response in South Sudan,” it concluded.

