Uganda borders open only for goods entering S. Sudan – VP Wani

Authors: Alhadi Awari | Joakino Francis | Published: 2 mins ago

PHOTO; Uganda side of the border - Elegu entry point, where hundreds of South Sudanese nationals, including schoolchildren, are stranded after Museveni’s no entry no exit order which came into effect Sunday midnight. UPDF reportedly can’t allow them to cross over to Nimule | Credit | Okot Emmanuel/Eye Radio March 23, 2020

Uganda has assured South Sudan that the borders will remain open for goods entering the country, Vice President Wani Igga has said.

Today is a third day since Ugandan authorities temporarily closed the Nimule-Elegu border on Saturday over coronavirus fears.

Hundreds of people traveling to and from the two countries have also remained stranded at the border or forced to return.

However, Ugandan authorities have only allowed trucks carrying food items and other commodities to cross the border into South Sudan.

Vice president, Dr. James Wani Igga told church congregation at St. Theresa Cathedral in Juba that the Uganda government has promised South Sudan that only goods entering South Sudan will be allowed to exit the border.

“Uganda yesterday has closed the borders in Nimule and Kaya, including cargos, but we complained last night, we told them that South Sudan is landlocked, how can you closed the border even food supplies,” Vice President Wani said.

“Eventually this morning they told us that they will open it only for cargo, and in that car or vehicle, the driver and the assistant driver only two persons not more.”

Dr. Wani revealed that the S. Sudan-Uganda border will remain closed for people, both private and public transport.

“Other transports buses or any other private means going to Uganda will not be allowed to enter. So are going to do the same unfortunately for the protection of our people.”

In the region, Kenya has suspended travel from any country, after confirmation of more coronavirus cases yesterday.

Many African countries, including coronavirus zero-case South Sudan, have already closed schools and universities and barred large public gatherings.

