Uganda confirms more Covid-19 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Uganda has risen to 33 after the ministry of health confirmed three more patients of the deadly disease on Sunday.

Out of 206 samples tested on Sunday, 203 tested negative, while three tested positive.

The ministry announced on yesterday evening that all these have been in institutional quarantine.

In a tweet, the ministry says, and I quote:

“Two of these are wife and daughter of the man from Masaka who was among the first nine confirmed cases,” it tweeted.

“On his return from Dubai, he went home to his family. After the first confirmed case, his community advised him to go for checkup where he tested positive.”

3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today, Sunday 29 March 2020. Total number of confirmed cases stands at 33 in Uganda.

The third person is a 15-year-old teenager who returned from school in the UK on March 21, 2020.

The World Health Organization has strongly recommended hand washing as a measure against stopping the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Kenya on Sunday confirmed four more cases of the Coronavirus bringing the total to 42.

South Sudan and Burundi are the only two countries with zero case of the Coronavirus.

There are 723,732 Covid-19 confirmed cases globally, 34,000 deaths and 151,833 recovered, as of Monday, 30 March 2020, according to reports.