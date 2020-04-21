UK releases £3.5m to stop spread of COVID-19 in S. Sudan

The UK government has released £3.5m towards specific humanitarian and health efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, this specific funding is meant to support government-led efforts to prevent and respond to COVID-19 cases in South Sudan.

This includes support to IOM to provide additional water, sanitation and hygiene provisions in local communities, including soap, buckets, aqua tabs, and chlorine.

Water, sanitation, and hygiene practices are crucial to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly in high-density settlements, such as POC sites.

In a press release, the British government said it is supporting South Sudan in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic alongside the government and other partners.

“The UK government is supporting South Sudan in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic alongside the government of South Sudan, the UN, and other national and international partners,” stated the statement.

“Through trusted partners, including the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and UNICEF, and through the Health Pooled Fund, this funding will be used for a number of different prevention and response activities.”

The statement said a significant priority is ensuring that local communities across South Sudan have access to hygiene kits with the soap, buckets and water we know are crucial in tackling the disease.

It includes in the hardest to reach parts of the country and densely populated areas, such as Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites.

The UK government says that this funding stands alongside the UK’s extensive existing support to South Sudan.

This includes providing life-saving humanitarian assistance, supporting more resilient livelihoods, and providing health and education services, as well as core support to multilateral agencies working in South Sudan.

Globally, the UK has so far pledged £744 million of aid to support efforts to combat the coronavirus and save lives around the world.

This includes significant funding for the development of a vaccine, tests, and treatments.

Diseases do not respect borders and so it is crucial the world comes together to tackle this pandemic.

The U.K. Ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Trott stated that the support came at a critical time in South Sudan.

“I am proud that the UK is supporting the response to COVID-19 in South Sudan, alongside our existing humanitarian and health support,” Ambassador Trott said.

“It is absolutely critical we help ensure everyone in South Sudan can wash their hands with soap and water to stop the virus from spreading – this epidemic is a threat regardless of nationality, age, ethnicity or faith.”

For his part, the Undersecretary for Humanitarian Affairs, Gatwech Peter Kulang welcomed the British government support.

“It is important that all South Sudanese have the ability to wash their hands and so I am grateful for this support from the UK and IOM,” said Gatwech Peter.

“I urge everyone to follow the advice of the High-Level Taskforce and the WHO, including by following social distancing measures and washing your hands. Together, we can help prevent the spread of this disease.”

The statement stated that there is no UK aid money that is given directly to the Government of South Sudan.

The UK is the lead donor (£175m, 2018-2023) to the Health Pooled Fund, the largest primary health care programme in South Sudan.

This helps reduce maternal and infant mortality rates and is now working to support the response.

Total UK aid support to South Sudan for 2019/2020 was over £170m.