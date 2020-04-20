Lakes: A dozen killed in renewed communal clashes

A dozen people have died from renewed communal clashes in Rumbek East County of Lakes state.

An official suspect that the conflict -over the weekend -was as a result of a retaliatory attack launched by the Kok section against the Duur section.

On Friday, three people were reportedly killed by the Kok section, prompting the Duur community to launch an attack at Malek cattle camp.

According to Maciec Kuc, the Secretary-General of the defunct Western Lakes state, 12 people have so far been killed.

He said 24 others, including a soldier, were among those wounded.

“As a result of the fighting, the dead people on both sides are 12 and the wounded are 24…Those who were fighting have gone back to their villages,” Maciec told Eye Radio yesterday following the restoration of order in the area.

Lakes State has experienced continuous waves of communal conflicts largely sparked by cattle-related incidences and revenge attacks.

“What will put the whole thing to an end is to disarm so that all the guns that are being possessed by the communities are taken by the government,” Maciec asserted.

In May last year, President Salva Kiir lifted a 3 years state of emergency despite concerns from local leaders that the situation would allow civilians to roam with their guns, in the absence of disarmament.