UN condemns attack on vehicle carrying polio vaccines in Lakes

The UN Mission in South Sudan has condemned the recent attack on humanitarian workers in Lakes state.

On Sunday, gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying a polio vaccination team and supplies from Rumbek Centre to Rumbek North.

The vehicle was reportedly hired by the Lakes state ministry of health.

At least 10 people including health workers were killed in the attack and two other separate incidents.

According to police in Lakes state, the vehicle carrying polio vaccines from Rumbek center to Malek fell into a crossfire during clashes between armed pastoralists in Mabor area.

Elijah Mabor Makuac-who is the police spokesperson said one health worker was killed while another has gone missing.

In a press statement earlier Wednesday, the Deputy Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator in the country has strongly condemned the attack.

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the attack carried out in Malek by unknown men, left three people dead, four others wounded and one missing who is feared dead.

The UN humanitarian agency says the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The Humanitarian Coordinator condemned the violent attack, describing it as unacceptable.

“It compromises the ability of health workers to provide assistance to communities impacted by the ongoing polio outbreak,” Alain Noudehou said.

The vehicle was carrying information, education, and communication material to sensitize the population about the polio vaccination, as well as polio vaccines and packs.

According to the UN, over 120 aid workers, mostly South Sudanese, have lost their lives in the line of duty since the conflict broke out in late 2013.

