UN report: S. Sudan experiencing ‘alarming’ level of conflicts

At least 90% of the country is experiencing an alarming level of armed conflicts, the UN Commissioner for Human Rights in South Sudan has said.



The commission notes that violence in Warrap, Lakes, Western Equatoria, Upper Nile and some parts of Central Equatoria states are of particular concern.

In her six page report on Human Rights in South Sudan to the Council on Thursday, Yasmin Sooka says the security situation in South Sudan is extremely precarious.

“The SPLM IO of Riek Machar has been considerably weakened by ongoing defections of key IO Commanders including more recently that of General Simon Gatwech to join General Johnson Olony,” Sooka said.

Several clashes between IO factions in the Upper Nile region left many dead and displaced, with the number of civilian casualties estimated to be more than 300.

The commissioner says the current security crisis in the country arises from the delay and failure to fully implement the security arrangement.

Chapter 2 of the Revitalized Peace Agreement provides for the establishment of a joint army and command structure.

Reports indicate that a large number of soldiers have deserted the cantonment sites and training centers because of the government’s failure to provide food, clean water and sanitation.

The human right body stated, beyond Juba, widespread lawlessness and violence has intensified, with a devastating effect on the people of South Sudan.

Sooka says the death toll from the violence continues to rise, and more than 4.3 million people have been displaced.

South Sudan celebrated a decade of independence this year.

Since the Commission last reported to the Council in March this year, the human rights situation in the country has deteriorated considerably, as violence and repression have spread.

It says the increase in extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances, torture and cruel and inhuman treatment,

It says no part of South Sudan has been left unscathed and the number of unlawful killings in Central Equatoria is also on the increase and is second only to Warrap in terms of scale.

The report accused the newly appointed Governor of Warrap State ordered and oversaw the extrajudicial killing of more than 40 individuals, including several minors by firing squad in March this year.

The Commission alleged that the SSPDF, the Police, and the National Security Service were responsible for carrying out the executions.

In a similar manner, the newly appointed Governor of Lakes State also ordered the extrajudicial killing of 13 individuals over a 3-day period in July.

Those executions were carried out by SSPDF soldiers.

The Commission notes that the killings in both Warrap and Lakes states, were similar in pattern and execution suggesting that this disturbing and endemic wave of extrajudicial executions has become policy for governors belonging to the ruling party.

The extra-judicial executions are so widespread and systematic that the Commission finds there is a reasonable basis to believe that these killings constitute crimes against humanity perpetrated by Government forces.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the SSPDF spokesperson, Gen Lul Ruai Koang declined to comment, saying the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation will respond to the report.

