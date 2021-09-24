25th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | States   |   Cabinet approves nearly 290 billion-pounds budget

Cabinet approves nearly 290 billion-pounds budget

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Michael Makuei Lueth, Minister of Information during a cabinet meeting on 10th July 2020. Photo: Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio

The Council of Minister has finally passed the 2021/2022 fiscal year budget.

South Sudan has been operating under 2019/2020 financial year.

The 287-billion South Sudanese pounds budget was first unveiled to the council in July at an estimate of about 500 billion.

The budget was passed after a detailed deliberation during the council meeting on Friday.

Michael Makuei who is the Minister of Information says the budget projections will be developed from the oil and non-oil revenues including grants from other countries.

“This budget include the revenues that will be generated from oil and revenue that will be generated from non-oil plus grants that we will get from some of the countries” Makuei told the press after the cabinet meeting.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning is expected to table the draft budget before the R-TNLA, for timely endorsement by the August house.

Last financial year, the council passed a budget of 205 billion pounds.

South Sudan’s financial year covers 12 months, which runs from 1 July to 30 June each year.

By law, the budget is supposed to be submitted to the national legislature by not later than the 15th of May of each financial year, but this has not been happening for the last two years due to the lack of a legitimate legislature.

South Sudan’s two houses — the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States were supposed to have been reconstituted nearly two years ago, according to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea 1

About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea

Published Saturday, September 18, 2021

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works 2

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works

Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage 3

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Published 21 hours ago

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba 4

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba

Published 19 hours ago

Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating 5

Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating

Published Sunday, September 19, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cabinet approves nearly 290 billion-pounds budget

Published 4 hours ago

UN report: S. Sudan experiencing ‘alarming’ level of conflicts

Published 13 hours ago

Two abducted IDPs women from Tambura released

Published 13 hours ago

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts

Published 14 hours ago

Juba court adjourns case against Supreme Airlines to September 30

Published 15 hours ago

Rin orders probe into death of woman in military jail

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.