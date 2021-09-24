24th September 2021
Two abducted IDPs women from Tambura released

Two abducted IDPs women from Tambura released

Author: Alex Misogo | Published: 4 hours ago

A UN peacekeeper escorts women and children in the violence-rocked Tambura County, Western Equatoria State recently | Credit | Denis Louro/UNMISS

The two IDPs women abducted by the gunmen in Tambura county of Western Equatoria were released on Wednesday.

 

This is according to one of those abducted women, Hellen Joseph.

This week, two women left the UNMISS camp to look for food in Gamunakpee residential area in Tambura.

The 22 old year lady says the gunmen didn’t torture them.

She stated that she was just interrogated and asked to locate where men and soldiers were hiding.

“They took two of us, but when we reached somewhere they freed the old woman and took me alone to their base. They asked me to point out where men are staying but I told them I don’t know their locations, and released me,” Hellen narrated the incident to Eye Radio on Friday.

“They did nothing to me, but I am not feeling okay because I went on foot, now my legs are in pain since the place is very far. My body is in pain all over.”

The two women who were kidnapped were 22-year-old Hellen Joseph and 38-year-old Catherine Joseph.

Months of fighting in Tambura have forced women and children to flee Source-Yubu, Akpa, Mabenge, Kpatanayo, and other locations.

Over 40,000 people – according to the UN – sought refuge in schools and churches in Wau, Tambura town, Nagero, Nzara, Ezo and Yambio – where living conditions are dire.

