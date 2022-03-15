15th March 2022
University of Juba lecturers postpone planned strike over unpaid arrears

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

University of Juba lectures seen lifting placards at the campus main entrance demanding for their salary arrears yesterday - courtesy

The University of Juba Dean Board has extended the plan to go on strike over their unpaid arrears for another week.

Last week, the board and lecturers had threatened to go on strike supposedly today, citing delay of their six-month salary arrears.

They were demanding for their six-month salary arrears and a review of their salary structure to match the current market price.

However, in a letter posted by the Vice Chancellor, Professor John Akech on his official Facebook page yesterday, the lecturers said they have extended the strike till 21st of March.

This, they said, was to give room for the ongoing negotiation with the government.

The statement partly read “The Deans Board in its meeting number 4, 2022 on Monday, March 14 2022, resolved to extend their threat of suspension of teaching for another one week to Monday March 21st, 2022. This is in response to the ongoing mediation efforts.”

On Tuesday last week, the lecturers took to the campus main entrance were seen lifting placards, calling for their arrears to be paid.

Among them was the Vice Chancellor, Professor John Akech.

