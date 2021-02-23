UoJ ordered to close down over Coronavirus protocol violations

The University of Juba has been ordered to shut down for reportedly violating coronavirus preventive measures as stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

The public university will be closed immediately after the students complete their current exams, according to the Coronavirus Audit Committee.

Dr. Richard Lako who chairs the audit committee told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the students sitting for exams are not complying with social distancing, and wearing masks.

He added that the committee, which assessed the conditions at the university, found nearly zero efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

“We realized that there is some resistance at the University of Juba These are young students. They normally resist their administration and people who are trying to enforce the measures,” Dr Lako explained.

Some students were found without wearing face masks.

“If someone is not wearing the mask and they are asymptomatic, they become the major source of transmission,” he argued.

Dr. Lako also says they noticed the students are resisting attempts by the university administration to enforce the coronavirus guidelines – including the wearing of face masks.

He stated that the next move is to assess the public transport sector and devise appropriate measures against those defying the partial lockdown orders.

