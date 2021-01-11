Update: JEDCO cancels Juba power shutdown

The Ezra Construction and Development Group has announced it will not cut off the power supply in Juba after the government intervened, a statement by JEDCO has said.

Early today, the Deputy Minister of Finance appealed to the Juba Electricity Distribution Company not to cut off the power supply in Juba.

This comes after the company also known as JEDCO, announced that it will be forced to halt electricity supplies beginning tomorrow, until further notice.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio Monday evening, JEDCO stated that a solution has been found to stop plans electricity shutdown.

“A last-minute solution has been found to stop plans by the Ezra Construction and Development Group to shut down the Juba power plant,” said the statement.

It said: “The Government of the Republic of South Sudan has intervened – and all stakeholders are now urgently working together to make sure this drastic action never happens in the future.”

“Following this latest intervention, the Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) will NOT disrupt any of its services and will continue to provide all its customers with a safe and reliable electricity supply,” read part of the company statement.

The government and companies providing electricity assured the citizens of better services.

“The Government, Ezra, and JEDCO assure all the citizens of South Sudan that they are dedicated to helping to develop the country to benefit all who live here.”

