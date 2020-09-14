14th September 2020
Update: Rhino Camp death toll rises to eight

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 hour ago

Ms Josephine Angucia, the police public relations officer in West Nile region. Photo: Daily Monitor

The death toll from Fridays’ fighting in Rhino Camp refugee settlement of Uganda’s West Nile region has risen to eight.

This is after one more body was discovered in a bush by a joint force of Uganda police and the Ugandan army – UPDF on Saturday.

The body of Abraham Angeth Micheal, a 23-year-old man was recovered “very far in the bush,” the spokesperson of Uganda Police for West Nile region, Josephine Angucia said.

Another person, Amat Garang, a 15-year–old boy who was injured and admitted to Olujobo Health centre, Madi Okollo district also died on Saturday.

This increased the number of deaths from 6 to 8.

The fight in Tika One village started after a child belonging to a refugee family reportedly fought with another child of the host community at a water source.

After both parents backed their children, the fight escalated, leading to the killings on Friday evening, according to the Ugandan police.

In a statement on Saturday, Angucia said the number of suspects arrested had increased from 13 to 28.

They were transferred for detention at West Nile regional police Headquarters in Arua to assist with investigations.

The injured and surviving are Wol Nyal, a male adult of 20 years, Macheet Deo, a  juvenile of 15 years, Arek Maweng and a female juvenile of 15 years.

Ms Angucia said that the Regional Police Commander and a team of detectives visited the scene of the crime and preserved it for further analysis.

Over the years, Eye Radio has reported numerous incidents between refugees and the host community in northern Ugandan districts of Uganda.

