14th September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Education | Health | National News | News   |   Education ministry told to ensure safe reopening of schools

Education ministry told to ensure safe reopening of schools

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 2 hours ago

St. Comboni students in Juba, South Sudan. PHOTO//Garang Malaak/Eye Radio

Health experts in the country have advised the Ministry of Education to first put in place coronavirus preventative measures before reopening schools.

This follows the government’s announcement on Friday that schools can reopen after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the press on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Thuou Loi said the ministry of education and other partners should ensure schools are equipped with COVID-19 preventive tools to safeguard learners.

“We call on the relevant institutions to ensure that basics are put in place in our schools and universities especially issues related to hand hygiene,” said Dr. Loi.

Dr. Loi insists proper hygiene and sanitation should be a top priority for all learning institutions intending to resume classes.

“We will work with relevant authorities to ensure that they are provided with reusable masks…let’s work together — Ministry of Health, Ministry of Higher Education and General Education and other relevant partners to make sure that those basics are made available so that our students resume learning in an environment that will protect them from Covid-19,” he said.

The government in March closed borders, schools, non-essential businesses, and limited public transport in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

But in July, Save the Children, Unicef and Unesco called on the country to review the suspension of learning and reopen schools, saying evidence showed children were being harmed by staying at home.

As of Sunday, South Sudan had 2,587 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 49 deaths and 1,438 recoveries.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ex-governor Victor Atem wanted for alleged extrajudicial killings 1

Ex-governor Victor Atem wanted for alleged extrajudicial killings

Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Why gov’t struggles to pay civil servants 2

Why gov’t struggles to pay civil servants

Published Friday, September 11, 2020

Erjok Bullen illegally heads NRA 3

Erjok Bullen illegally heads NRA

Published Friday, September 11, 2020

6 refugees die in Rhino Camp fight 4

6 refugees die in Rhino Camp fight

Published Saturday, September 12, 2020

Indebted central bank can’t regulate commercial banks 5

Indebted central bank can’t regulate commercial banks

Published Friday, September 11, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Suspend and investigate heads of corrupt institutions -Activist

Published 46 mins ago

New dispute emerge over Counties -Makuei

Published 1 hour ago

National soccer team resumes training

Published 2 hours ago

Education ministry told to ensure safe reopening of schools

Published 2 hours ago

Update: Rhino Camp death toll rises to eight

Published 7 hours ago

Flood victims in Unity still waiting for assistance

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.