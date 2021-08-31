UPDATE: Second batch of 59,520 doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Juba

The second batch of 59,520 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines has arrived at Juba International Airport.
The 59, 520 doses of COVID-19 vaccines is the second batch of several vaccine shipments to arrive in South Sudan through the support of the COVAX Facility.
The vaccines will target the majority of people who received their first dose during the April to August Covi19 Vaccination campaign.
Majority are due for their second doses.
The Vaccination campaign is expected to run up to September 30th 2021.
South Sudan has seen a surge in the numbers of Covid-19 Cases for the past weeks with the National Task force on Convid 19.
The Ministry of health and National Task force on Covid 19 has called on the public to observe essential public health measures to curb the spread of the dangerous Delta variant across the country.
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.