UPDATE: Second batch of 59,520 doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Juba

The second batch of 59,520 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines has arrived at Juba International Airport.



The 59, 520 doses of COVID-19 vaccines is the second batch of several vaccine shipments to arrive in South Sudan through the support of the COVAX Facility.

The vaccines will target the majority of people who received their first dose during the April to August Covi19 Vaccination campaign.

Majority are due for their second doses.

The Vaccination campaign is expected to run up to September 30th 2021.

South Sudan has seen a surge in the numbers of Covid-19 Cases for the past weeks with the National Task force on Convid 19.

The Ministry of health and National Task force on Covid 19 has called on the public to observe essential public health measures to curb the spread of the dangerous Delta variant across the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gov’t pulls out of Rome talks Previous Post