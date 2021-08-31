31st August 2021
UPDATE: Second batch of 59,520 doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Juba

Author: Koang Pal Chang

South Sudan received the first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines on March 25

The second batch of 59,520 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines has arrived at Juba International Airport.

The 59, 520 doses of COVID-19 vaccines is the second batch of several vaccine shipments to arrive in South Sudan through the support of the COVAX Facility.

The vaccines will target the majority of people who received their first dose during the April to August Covi19 Vaccination campaign.

Majority are due for their second doses.

The Vaccination campaign is expected to run up to September 30th 2021.

South Sudan has seen a surge in the numbers of Covid-19 Cases for the past weeks with the National Task force on Convid 19.

The Ministry of health and National Task force on Covid 19 has called on the public to observe essential public health measures to curb the spread of the dangerous Delta variant across the country.

