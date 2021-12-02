Upper Nile imposes night curfew in Malakal over insecurity

The government of Upper Nile State has imposed a night curfew in Malakal town, days after the killing of one person.

This is according to the state Police Commissioner, Maj. Gen Chol Atem.

Last Saturday, Atem said one person was killed and two others injured in the town.

An unidentified gunman opened fire – killing Gai Chuol, a police trainee from the Unified Training Center.

The motive behind the incident is unclear.

Major Gen Atem says the dusk-to-dawn curfew is meant to curb rising insecurity in the state capital.

“A curfew has been imposed in Malakal town to allow security organs search and also to reduce the movement of criminals,” Major Gen Atem said.

“We ask everyone to be indoors or be in their homes from 6 pm to 6 am, and to abide by the curfew.”

Maj. Gen Atem says the victims were coming from the training center taking their charcoal to Malakal town when the unknown gunman attacked them.

