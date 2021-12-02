2nd December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Upper Nile imposes night curfew in Malakal over insecurity

Upper Nile imposes night curfew in Malakal over insecurity

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 9 hours ago

Malakal town

The government of Upper Nile State has imposed a night curfew in Malakal town, days after the killing of one person.

This is according to the state Police Commissioner, Maj. Gen Chol Atem.

Last Saturday, Atem said one person was killed and two others injured in the town.

An unidentified gunman opened fire – killing Gai Chuol, a police trainee from the Unified Training Center.

The motive behind the incident is unclear.

Major Gen Atem says the dusk-to-dawn curfew is meant to curb rising insecurity in the state capital.

“A curfew has been imposed in Malakal town to allow security organs search and also to reduce the movement of criminals,” Major Gen Atem said.

“We ask everyone to be indoors or be in their homes from 6 pm to 6 am, and to abide by the curfew.”

Maj. Gen Atem says the victims were coming from the training center taking their charcoal to Malakal town when the unknown gunman attacked them.

Popular Stories
NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda 1

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns 2

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns

Published Monday, November 29, 2021

Raja County civil servants receive salaries from wrong state 3

Raja County civil servants receive salaries from wrong state

Published Sunday, November 28, 2021

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian 4

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian

Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021

South Sudan feeds on counterfeit goods – NBS 5

South Sudan feeds on counterfeit goods – NBS

Published Sunday, November 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane

Published 3 hours ago

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks

Published 5 hours ago

Komiru chiefs, elders decry land grabbing in northern part of Juba

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau

Published 6 hours ago

Aid agencies resume operations in Pibor

Published 7 hours ago

VP Nyandeng says S Sudanese leaders have failed the youth

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.