US calls on parties to end communal violence in S.Sudan

The Embassy of the United States in Juba has called on the parties to end communal conflicts in the country.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the U.S. government also called on the leaders to start unifying the nation and bringing well-deserved peace to the people of South Sudan.

The Embassy expresses deep concern with continued communal conflict in the country and calls for all parties to deescalate tensions.

It says fighting in different parts of the country in recent weeks has reflected different causes and involved different parties.

“The impact is all similarly unacceptable; the people of South Sudan, your friends, your neighbors, and communities are all suffering abuses against civilian populations,” the statement said.

The U.S embassy stated that forced displacement, disruption to livelihoods, diversion and looting of humanitarian aid, and the killing of aid workers are all unacceptable.

“It is time for local and regional leaders and the government of South Sudan to put an end to these conflicts and start unifying the country and bringing well-deserved peace to the people of South Sudan.”

It added that in Western Bahr el Ghazal, they are concerned by recent clashes between SPLA-IO and SSPDF units, accompanied by the arbitrary detention of civilians and attacks on civilian vehicles.

“We welcome the establishment of a delegation with leaders from both sides and urge immediate dialogue to reduce tensions, forestall further clashes, and prevent a broader threat to the peace agreement ceasefire.”

“In Western and Central Equatoria, we note an uptick in clashes between SSPDF and the National Salvation Front in the past week, accompanied by displacement of civilians and civilian abductions.”

It urged all parties to immediately adhere to the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, comply with their Rome Resolution obligations, and resume dialogue on a political solution to the conflict.

The statement said the U.S government remains deeply concerned by the large-scale mobilization of armed groups and fighting on an ethnic basis in Jonglei state.

“We welcome all efforts to address the base causes of the recent violence in South Sudan but it is going to take more work.”

“It is going to be hard, but now is the time for all the people who took or accepted the responsibility to lead this country, to work towards a nation of unity where everybody has a right to speak in public without fear of repercussion, where everybody has a right to education, where everybody has a right to live in their home of choice without fear of violence.”

The statement concluded that the leaders of South Sudan cannot sit back and wait for things to happen; they need to make them happen.