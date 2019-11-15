15th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | News   |   US provides $92.5m to help flood victims

US provides $92.5m to help flood victims

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed wades through flood waters during a visit to Pibor on Nov 6, 2019 | Credit | USAID

The United States says it’s providing $92.5 million in humanitarian aid to vulnerable South Sudanese.

The funding, channeled through its humanitarian arm USAID and WFP, will help people affected by ongoing conflict and food insecurity in the country.

The US embassy says these include nearly one million people affected by severe flooding in recent months.

Similar articles: Kiir declares flash floods national disaster

Nearly 1 million affected by floods – OCHA

This assistance covers emergency food and nutrition assistance, life-saving medical care, emergency shelter, safe drinking water, and protection for those who have been affected by conflict.

“We are supporting humanitarian organizations that are already responding with assistance in the worst-affected parts of Jonglei and Upper Nile, and will continue to provide lifesaving assistance to people in need in South Sudan,” U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Tom Hushek, in a statement issued on Friday.

More than seven million people reportedly need humanitarian assistance across the country.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to South Sudan, reaching more than 1.3 million people in South Sudan with life-saving humanitarian assistance every month.

This brings U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan since the country’s crisis began in 2013 to nearly $4.68 billion.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF strips Gen. Buay of ranks, dismisses him from army 1

SSPDF strips Gen. Buay of ranks, dismisses him from army

Published Monday, November 11, 2019

T.B Joshua calls for an end to violence 2

T.B Joshua calls for an end to violence

Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Police probe fatal stabbing of their colleague 3

Police probe fatal stabbing of their colleague

Published Monday, November 11, 2019

Kiir told to demand financial accountability from NPTC 4

Kiir told to demand financial accountability from NPTC

Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019

‘Prophet’ prophesies new dawn for South Sudan 5

‘Prophet’ prophesies new dawn for South Sudan

Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unassigned SPLM-IO delegates asked to leave hotels

Published 22 mins ago

US provides $92.5m to help flood victims

Published 4 hours ago

Serve citizens, not yourselves, leaders reminded

Published 7 hours ago

U.S questions Kiir, Machar’s leadership ability

Published 22 hours ago

Chinese oil firm accused of unfair treatment in Paloch

Published 22 hours ago

Suspected criminals arrested in Juba, Nzara

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.