US provides $92.5m to help flood victims

The United States says it’s providing $92.5 million in humanitarian aid to vulnerable South Sudanese.

The funding, channeled through its humanitarian arm USAID and WFP, will help people affected by ongoing conflict and food insecurity in the country.

The US embassy says these include nearly one million people affected by severe flooding in recent months.

Similar articles: Kiir declares flash floods national disaster

Nearly 1 million affected by floods – OCHA

This assistance covers emergency food and nutrition assistance, life-saving medical care, emergency shelter, safe drinking water, and protection for those who have been affected by conflict.

“We are supporting humanitarian organizations that are already responding with assistance in the worst-affected parts of Jonglei and Upper Nile, and will continue to provide lifesaving assistance to people in need in South Sudan,” U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Tom Hushek, in a statement issued on Friday.

More than seven million people reportedly need humanitarian assistance across the country.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to South Sudan, reaching more than 1.3 million people in South Sudan with life-saving humanitarian assistance every month.

This brings U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan since the country’s crisis began in 2013 to nearly $4.68 billion.