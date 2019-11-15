15th November 2019
Serve citizens, not yourselves, leaders reminded

Serve citizens, not yourselves, leaders reminded

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 47 mins ago

President Kiir is received by FVP, VP and Speaker at the TNLA on May 14, 2019 | Credit | Eye Radio

An American religious innovator has told South Sudan’s leaders not to only make decisions but to serve the citizens.

In developing countries, a leader is a person who influences a group of people he or she leads towards achievement of a given goal.

They believe that, a good leader has personality, courage and clear vision with ambition to succeed.

Other countries described their leaders as a person who is honest and have decision-making capabilities, creativity and innovation.

Some scholars believe that the weaknesses of African democracy is attributed to ‘poor leadership’.

Andy Scott, member of International Cooperating Ministry or ICM, says the leaders of South Sudan should understand that they are there to serve the people not to be served.

“Leadership is not about becoming high person that makes only decisions,” Scott said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“It’s all about a person that makes decision by serving the needs of the people.”

According to reports, South Sudan’s leaders and their families are living luxurious lifestyles while the citizens suffer.

Despite oil sales, civil servants, mostly teachers, soldiers and doctors, go for month without salaries.

