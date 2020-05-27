Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi tests positive for Covid-19

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi and chairman of National Taskforce on Covid-19, is reportedly among 188 people who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the COVID-19 taskforce, Abdelbagi and some members of the committee are among the 188 positive cases confirmed by the Public Health Laboratory in the last 24 hours.

Already several senior government officials are battling the disease after they tested positive in the past weeks.

They include First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Defense Minister Angelina Teny, Information Minister Michael Makuei, and other cabinet ministers.

The taskforce says two more deaths due to COVID-19 were also recorded on Wednesday.

South Sudan’s confirmed cases now stand at 994 with 10 deaths and 6 recoveries.

Total Page Visits: 14 - Today Page Visits: 14