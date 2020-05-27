Gender minister blames impunity for endless rape cases

The Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare says impunity is one of the obstacles blocking justice for rape survivors in South Sudan.

Scholars define impunity as exemption from punishment or freedom from the injurious consequences of an action.

Aya Benjamin’s remarks come after a mother of two was reportedly gang-raped by armed men in the presence of her children at Juba’s Gudele suburb at the week.

The sexual assault is one of the latest rape incidents in the capital.

It occurred on Sunday, about 500 meters away from where an 8-year-old girl was defiled by two young men two weeks ago.

In addition, the body of a 58-year-old woman was found at Jenduru last week.

A family member said she was first raped and then murdered by her assailants.

Ayaa told Eye Radio on Wednesday that all citizens should stand together to end sexual violence against women.

“We have issues of people who are caught but they somehow find their way out – impunity,” she said.

“All of us should be able to stand up and say what’s happening is wrong and somebody has to buy for what they doing until we reach there, we will make noise, we will shout we will condemn, the story will continue like this.”

The gender minister added: “These guys are armed, who is going stand and say so and so did it, what about the other family they will defiantly come for them, it’s a lot of responsibility and everybody should be involved.”

In South Sudan, the surge in conflict-related sexual violence is also attributed to many factors including the breakdown in the rule of law, the destruction of livelihoods, forced displacement, and food insecurity, after years of civil war.

Total Page Visits: 38 - Today Page Visits: 37