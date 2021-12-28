Vice President Nyandeng stable after surgery in Dubai

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng’s health condition is stable after undergoing thyroid surgery yesterday in a hospital in Dubai, according to her office.
In a statement on her official Facebook page, The Vice President for Gender and Youth underwent surgery for a long-term goiter disease.
Goiter is a swelling in the thyroid gland or neck
According to the office, her operation was successful and she is now recovering from the surgical wounds.
“Although Doctors said it was a challenging procedure, they were confident that she would make a full recovery and were encouraged by her resilience. Overall, the procedure was a success,” the statement partly read.
Her office thanked friends and family for their prayers, well wishes and words of encouragement to the Vice President.
Published 26 seconds ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 21 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.