Vice President Nyandeng stable after surgery in Dubai

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng’s health condition is stable after undergoing thyroid surgery yesterday in a hospital in Dubai, according to her office.

In a statement on her official Facebook page, The Vice President for Gender and Youth underwent surgery for a long-term goiter disease.

Goiter is a swelling in the thyroid gland or neck

According to the office, her operation was successful and she is now recovering from the surgical wounds.

“Although Doctors said it was a challenging procedure, they were confident that she would make a full recovery and were encouraged by her resilience. Overall, the procedure was a success,” the statement partly read.

Her office thanked friends and family for their prayers, well wishes and words of encouragement to the Vice President.

