28th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Vice President Nyandeng stable after surgery in Dubai

Vice President Nyandeng stable after surgery in Dubai

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 26 seconds ago

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, also head of the Gender and Youth Cluster during SPLA Day celebration at Bilpam in May 22, 2019 - credit | Eye Radio | Jakino Francis

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng’s health condition is stable after undergoing thyroid surgery yesterday in a hospital in Dubai, according to her office.

In a statement on her official Facebook page, The Vice President for Gender and Youth underwent surgery for a long-term goiter disease.

Goiter is a swelling in the thyroid gland or neck

According to the office, her operation was successful and she is now recovering from the surgical wounds.

“Although Doctors said it was a challenging procedure, they were confident that she would make a full recovery and were encouraged by her resilience. Overall, the procedure was a success,” the statement partly read.

Her office thanked friends and family for their prayers, well wishes and words of encouragement to the Vice President.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Renowned Activist Batali Aligo passes away 1

Renowned Activist Batali Aligo passes away

Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Almost 50 killed in SPLM-IO factional clashes 2

Almost 50 killed in SPLM-IO factional clashes

Published 21 hours ago

Nearly 50 accident cases recorded on Christmas Eve 3

Nearly 50 accident cases recorded on Christmas Eve

Published Saturday, December 25, 2021

Police officer from diplomatic unit arrested for murder of wife 4

Police officer from diplomatic unit arrested for murder of wife

Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Two killed in communal violence near SSPDF headquarters 5

Two killed in communal violence near SSPDF headquarters

Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Vice President Nyandeng stable after surgery in Dubai

Published 26 seconds ago

Congolese musician, General Defao dies in Cameroon

Published 1 hour ago

Citizens applaud organized forces for peaceful Christmas

Published 18 hours ago

11-year-old boy dies after falling off moving UN armored vehicle in Juba

Published 19 hours ago

Governor Tong announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all

Published 19 hours ago

Almost 50 killed in SPLM-IO factional clashes

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.