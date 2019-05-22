Violent activities by youth will not be tolerated: Kiir

President Salva Kiir is urging the youth not to indulge in violent activities in the country.

The President made the remarks during the launch of the international gateway for South Sudan in Juba yesterday.

It is not clear what prompted the president to say those words.

However, some South Sudanese online reportedly organized in vain a Kiir-Must-Go protests on the SPLA Day.

President Kiir says though the government would not use violent means to suppress such protests, he warned the youth against taking part – saying the government would not allow it to happen for it might culminate into chaos.

“If the government closes its mind and decides to use automatic weapons, why do you want to die for nothing. However, we do not do that. And i will not order our soldiers to shoot you down. That was not our mission. None the less we will not allow disruptions come to our country.”