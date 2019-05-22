22nd May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Violent activities by youth will not be tolerated: Kiir

Violent activities by youth will not be tolerated: Kiir

Author: Rosemary Wilfred | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir in Nairobi on 11 May 2014 - REUTERS

President Salva Kiir is urging the youth not to indulge in violent activities in the country.

The President made the remarks during the launch of the international gateway for South Sudan in Juba yesterday.

It is not clear what prompted the president to say those words.

However, some South Sudanese online reportedly organized in vain a Kiir-Must-Go protests on the SPLA Day.

President Kiir says though the government would not use violent means to suppress such protests, he warned the youth against taking part – saying the government would not allow it to happen for it might culminate into chaos.

“If the government closes its mind and decides to use automatic weapons, why do you want to die for nothing. However, we do not do that. And i will not order our soldiers to shoot you down. That was not our mission. None the less we will not allow disruptions come to our country.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 1

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless 2

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors 3

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation 4

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates 5

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Violent activities by youth will not be tolerated: Kiir

Published 1 min ago

IDPs in Juba Complain of harassment by soldiers

Published 12 mins ago

Celebrations for SPLA Day scheduled for tomorrow at Bilpham

Published 35 mins ago

Munuki FC Juba in search of new coach before commencement of 2020 Juba local league

Published 4 hours ago

Al-Mougif Daily newspaper condemns national security of censorship

Published 23 hours ago

Congolese Institute to build capacity of wildlife officers in Gbudue

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.