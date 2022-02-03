VP Abdelbagi lifts ‘unimplemented’ partial lockdown

The National Taskforce on Covid-19 has lifted December’s partial lockdown amidst reports of declining cases of the virus.



The lockdown was re-introduced a week before the festive season by the Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi – who is the taskforce chairperson.

This followed an up surge in coronavirus cases during the same month.

According to the December 20th, 2021 order, the restriction was supposed to last until January 10th, 2022

But since then, the taskforce had not issued any official communication about the order.

However, yesterday, Vice President Abdelbagi officially lifted the restriction, but warned that the coronavirus still exists in the country.

“We would like to say starting today [Wednesday], we have lifted the partial lockdown, but it is very important to our citizens not to think that Corona is over,” VP Abdelbagi said.

“Coronavirus is still between us and we should adhere to directives of the Ministry of Health and the Directives of the World Health Organization.”

The National ministry of health yesterday registered just eight cases of the coronavirus.

Despite the lifting of the lockdown, Vice President Abdelbagi Ayii has advised the public to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

