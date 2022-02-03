3rd February 2022
Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Some of the suspected criminals known as ‘Toronto boys' who were arrested by the security on Thursday in Juba - credit | courtesy

More than ten suspected criminals known as ‘Toronto boys’ have been arrested by the security on Thursday in Juba, the Internal Bureau spokesperson has said.

David John Kumur says the crackdown comes as a result of the recent incidents in Juba in which a woman died and another injured after they were attacked by the snatchers.

Early last month, 31-year-old expectant mother, Boboya Simon Ukan succumbed to head injuries after she was pulled off a motorcycle at the Seventh-Day roundabout by snatchers.

Two weeks later, a 16-year-old boy, Wichual Ukan lost his left eye after he was reportedly attacked over his phone by the Toronto boys in Juba.

The incidents caused public outcry with some people calling for a tough measure against the hooligans.

John says the National Security Service managed to apprehend some of them.

“The National Security Service Operation Division has cracked down and arrested more than 10 suspected criminals locally known as Torontos, accused of frequent snatching handbags and valuable items,”  John said.

“The operation emerged given a series of highway and city robberies which sometimes resulted in the loss of belongings or injuries inflicted on the victims while on motorcycles.

“These forms of criminal acts performed by the group have traumatized many for years and inflicted the essence of insecurity into the minds and hearts of residents of Juba city.”

The gang groups branded as ‘Toronto Boys’ have been one of the security threats to the residents in Juba.

John has called upon the general public to cooperate with all the law enforcement agencies and reveal the whereabouts of the snatchers that can lead to their arrest.

3rd February 2022

