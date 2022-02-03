Juba diocese secondary school gets modern science laboratory

The Archbishop of Episcopal Church of South Sudan has on Thursday inaugurated a modern science laboratory at the Juba Diocese Secondary School.



The lab is furnished with biology, chemistry and physics practical learning equipment.

These include a microscope, chemical reagents, lenses and Prisms and measuring equipment such as Vernier Caliper, Micrometer, Screw Gauge, Measuring Tape, among others.

The aim is to enhance learning of science subjects through practical methods to improve their skills.

Speaking during the official opening, Archbishop Justin Badi Arama says the Episcopal Church has dedicated the lab as part of their contribution for nation building.

According to the Primate, the church has the moral responsibility to prepare future leaders of the country through education.

“Episcopal Diocese of Juba Anglican communion dedicated this new building for the science lab to equip and prepare the students as the church contribution for nation building,” Justin Badi said.

“It is our vision to prepare the students to take over the future of this nation by preparing their minds, their body and their Saul for their future.

“We pray that this new building today will provide all the necessary facilities to enable science students to perform well and be the future doctors, feature engineers, and leaders of this nation.”

The Juba Diocese Secondary School – a property of the ECSS, is one of the best performing high schools in Juba.

Kay Robert, the head teacher of Juba Diocese Secondary school says the laboratory is going to help in teaching at the school.

“We have only had one room for science experiments but today we have three organize rooms for science practics that are for handling physics, chemistry and biology. This will make the learning of science very interesting,” Robert said.

“It will boost the understanding of the learner because the moment theory work is supplemented with the practical part learning will come perfect.

“We are really grateful especially to the administration of the diocese and to our friend who has always stood with the school in all developmental projects.”

One of the science students at the school, Sukedi Modi Keji, expressed his happiness.

“We are happy today because finally our school has been blessed with a new laboratory for science students. For the rest of the years we have been struggling so much,” Modi said.

“The truth is they have opened a new science laboratory, if we all come here they teach us about sulfuric acid, and later we come to the lab and see it.”