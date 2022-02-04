4th February 2022
SPLM/A-IO frees four SSPDF soldiers

SPLM/A-IO frees four SSPDF soldiers

Author: Alhadi Ahwari | Published: 5 hours ago

Unnamed detainees boarding Chopper before being airlifted to Juba, 3rd, Feb, 2022 - Curtsy, ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross says four men detained following the recent conflict between SPLA-IO and SSPDF in Old Fangak in Jonglei, have been freed.

According to ICRC, the SSPDF soldiers were released yesterday and brought to Juba the same day.

In a statement dated 3rd of this month, ICRC’s head of delegation in South Sudan, Pierre Dorbes said, “Our teams on the ground have arranged and ensured the safe transport of these former detainees to Juba, and we are happy they can be reunited with their families.’’

Aidah Khamis, who is ICRC communication officer also confirmed the release to Eye Radio .

However, she declined to name the ex-detainees.

“The ICRC facilitated the release of these former detainees from the place of detention and brought them to Juba and they were handed over to the SSPDF in Juba, ” Khamis said.

The Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities of 2017, selected ICRC as a neutral intermediary for the release of detainees, as well as a supervisor for the release of detainees.

According to ICRC, it has so far facilitated the release of 193 persons detained in conflict-related scenarios since 2018.

4th February 2022

