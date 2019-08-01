1st August 2019
Waragi challenge leaves Juba man dead

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 mins ago

A 41-year-old man has died after his friends challenged him to drink 10 bottles of Uganda Waragi for a monetary reward.

According to a family member, Late Gabriel Nichola was challenged by two of his friends – Lowan Silveno and one Okori to drink 10 250ml bottles of Uganda Waragi.

And in return, the man would get 15,000 Pounds.  The incident took place at Kator on Sunday evening.

Late Nichola, father of six children, died approximately 45 minutes after gulping 9 bottles of the gin.

“The late finished 6 bottles in 17 minutes and he gulped the ninth bottle in the 45th minute,” said his brother Hashim Khamis.

“He then quickly opened the last bottle, of which he swallowed half before collapsing.”

Silveno and Okori are reportedly at large.

In April 2010, 80 people died from multiple organ dysfunction syndrome after drinking Uganda Waragi adulterated with a high amount of methanol over a three-week period in Kabale District of Uganda.

Many of the deaths were blamed on the reluctance of people to openly admit their relatives had been drinking it, allowing the abuse of the substance to continue.

When revelations came about, houses were searched, with around 120 Jerry cans uncovered.

1st August 2019

