Warrap denies executing two men by firing squad

The state Minister of Information in Warrap, Ring Deng Dau dismissed the allegation.

He claimed that the three men and the former commissioner were attacked by unknown criminals and the state government is investigating the matter.

Last week, the community of Tonj North County accused Warrap state governor Gen. Aleu Ayieny for killing two people unlawfully.

According to the former commissioner of the defunct Akob County, Governor Aleu Ayieny ordered his guards to arrest three men accused of theft to be executed in a firing squad.

Karlos Maluil Makuek purported that two of the men were on Friday executed on the order of the governor.

Makuek called on President Salva Kiir to form an independent inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

“On date 11 November 2021, the governor of Warrap state honorable Aleu Ayieny through his notorious officer called Madut Akol arrested three persons from our area,” said Makuek.

“Dol Manyang Dol, Majok Awan Dut and Laul Koor Abo were found in Awul market taking tea and were taken to an unknown location before they were killed on 12 November.

“Two persons were killed on the order of the governor, Dol was killed and Majok Awan was killed.”

Makuek called on the Human Right Commission to help conduct an independent investigation on the matter.

“I would like to dispute propagandas being circulated in social media by anti-peace complainers that Warrap state has executed two people in recent days in Warrap town,” Ring told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“This is unfounded information aimed at tarnishing the image of the Warrap State government as well as destabilizing the harmony in the state.”