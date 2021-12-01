Warrap man kills brother-in-law over unpaid bride price

A man has killed his brother-in-law over unpaid bride price in Warrap State.



The state authorities say the incident took place at a village in Tonj South.

The state minister of information identified the suspect as Kuol Mayom Bol.

When Kuol Aleu Machuar, aged 45, a sergeant-major in the prisons service, asked Mayom to pay bride price for his sister, a quarrel ensued.

In the heated moment, Kuol allegedly hit Aleu on the head with a blunt object, killing him instantly.

The state information minister, Ring Machar, confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

“Sergeant Major from Prison Services in Tonj South County was hit on his head by somebody called Paul Mayom Bol to death after a normal fight with him, because he is his in-laws,” Ring said.

“The cause of the fight was that he was demanding dowry from Koul, his in-law. So he went and demanded dowry, then Kuol went and took a stick and hit him with it. He wanted to have a dialogue to get his cows.”

The police says the suspect is now in police custody.

Deng added that the suspect is under police custody, awaiting trial.

