Warrap responds to UNMISS report alleging extrajudicial killings

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 12 hours ago

 

The Government of Warrap State has described as unfounded the recent UN report alleging extrajudicial executions in the state.

On Monday, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said 42 people have been executed in Lakes and Warrap states without fair judicial trials.

It said the victims were removed from prison and brought before local officials for sentencing.

The Mission’s Human Rights Division said it documented at least 14 incidents of extrajudicial killings in Warrap.

Most of those executed, it said, were boys and elderly men.

UNMISS added that eyewitnesses informed its team of people being taken to remote areas, tied on trees, and shot by firing squad.

Responding to the allegations, the government of Warrap State described the report as unfounded.

Ring Deng is the Minister of Information in Warrap State.

Information minister Ring Deng spoke to Eye Radio on Friday.

