Child dies, hundreds displaced by floods in Nzara

A child has drowned and hundreds of people have been left homeless by flooding in Nzara County of Western Equatoria State.

Residents there say torrential rainfalls have caused rivers Yubu and Singbi to overflow, causing unprecedented flash floods.

The floodwaters reportedly submerged homes five kilometers along the two rivers.

A pastor in Nzara County said the floods have caused mass displacement of communities living along the banks of the two rivers.

“A few days back we had much rain here in Western Equatoria and on Thursday, rivers Singbi and Yubu overflowed due to the heavy downpour and the people living along the two rivers are all affected,” Reverend Emmanuel Ramadan told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“As a result, they are displaced and have moved to areas where water has not reached. Yesterday (Friday) we heard of a child that was carried by water in the evening, the child died.”



Reverend Ramadan has called on the government and humanitarian agencies to rescue the displaced with food, medication and shelter.

“Currently there is no help yet they need help such as shelter and what to eat because all the vegetables they planted have been washed by the floods.”

“There’s a need for support more especially shelter where the elderly, children and women can stay in,” Rev. Ramadan added.



The government of South Sudan depends almost entirely on humanitarian agencies in times of disaster.

Annually, torrential rains caused havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

In 2020, the government and UN said an estimated 800,000 people were affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile, forcing entire communities to flee to higher grounds.

