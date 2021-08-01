1st August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Juba’s long-awaited water plant readies for next year

Juba’s long-awaited water plant readies for next year

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

A conductor fills up a water tank at a water plant by the Nile River on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The water supply system being constructed in Juba city will be completed early next year.

“The water supply project will take one more year, up to the beginning of 2022, we will finish it,” Mitsuhiro Tomaya, the Charge d’Affaires of the Japanese Embassy in Juba said in an interview.

“They already started the construction, they will put in their best effort to finish the project.”

Tomaya added that Japanese engineers are currently installing three components of the water project – the treatment plant, water reservoir and water distribution stations.

“We hope after the project is finished, clean and drinkable water will be supplied to the whole of Juba,” Tomaya said.

In 2013, the Japan International Cooperation Agency—JICA initiated a water treatment plant that includes the construction of a service reservoir and pipes for distribution in Juba.

The project was, however, interrupted by years of violence that resulted in the Japanese government evacuating its engineers from the country.

According to JICA, when completed, the water project will provide clean water to more than 25,000 people in the capital.

Most residents of Juba rely on untreated water drawn from the Nile by private water tanker operators.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments 1

Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs 2

Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs

Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Aid worker found dead in Akobo, says CARE International 3

Aid worker found dead in Akobo, says CARE International

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Kiir fires, appoints officials in mini-reshuffle 4

Kiir fires, appoints officials in mini-reshuffle

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Insecurity, fragile political situation top UN’s election assessment report for S Sudan 5

Insecurity, fragile political situation top UN’s election assessment report for S Sudan

Published Monday, July 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba’s long-awaited water plant readies for next year

Published 8 hours ago

Child dies, hundreds displaced by floods in Nzara

Published 10 hours ago

Warrap responds to UNMISS report alleging extrajudicial killings

Published 11 hours ago

WFP losses 230 tons of food in Tonj violence

Published 12 hours ago

EAC urges partner states to waive visa requirements to boost trade

Published Saturday, July 31, 2021

Museveni partially opens Uganda; schools, churches remain closed

Published Friday, July 30, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.