National News | News   |   Legislators finally sworn in in Juba

Legislators finally sworn in in Juba

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

Newly appointed members of the National parliament and Council of States take oath on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Freedom Hall in Juba. Credit| George Tandele/Eye Radio

Members of the reconstituted national parliament and the Council of States have finally been sworn in.

The oath-taking event took place at 11:52 AM local time at Freedom Hall in Juba.

At least 504 members of both houses took the oath before Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut.

“I…………………, as a Member of the National Legislative Assembly/Council of States, do hereby swear by Almighty God/ solemnly affirm/ that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Republic of South Sudan and its people; that I will obey and respect the Constitution and abide by the law; and that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties and responsibilities as a member of the National Legislative Assembly/Council of States and serve the people of the Republic of South Sudan to the best of my ability, so help me God.”

The reconstituted transitional parliament is made up of 550 members, while the Council of States is composed of 100 members.

This is based on the provisions of the revitalized peace deal that ordered the reconstitution and expansion of the legislature.

Both the upper and lower houses were reconstituted by the President when he appointed Members of Parliament early in July 2021.

The legislature is expected to enact laws that will assist the transitional processes, including reforms spelled out in the peace agreement.

The two houses are also expected to provide oversight and ensure the full implementation of the peace agreement and the constitution.

