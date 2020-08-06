Water tank kills Juba baby girl

A two-year-old girl has died in Juba after a water tanker ran over her in Mauna block III Residential area on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses say the tanker first knocked the little girl before smashing her with the behind tire.

“The child was in front and it was the front tire that pushed the child down and the rear tire is what killed the child,” Emmanuel Panadol told Eye Radio.

The incident reportedly happened near her home.

The child’s mother admitted that it was an accident and not deliberate.

“As the mother of the child, I just say we forgive him, because God says one must not return evil with evil,” Mary Gune stressed.

She said angry residents of the area beat up the driver of the water tanker, but police intervened.

The unnamed driver is being held by the police.