6th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Water tank kills Juba baby girl

Water tank kills Juba baby girl

Author: Lugala Mulai | Published: 12 hours ago

A two-year-old girl has died in Juba after a water tanker ran over her in Mauna block III Residential area on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses say the tanker first knocked the little girl before smashing her with the behind tire.

“The child was in front and it was the front tire that pushed the child down and the rear tire is what killed the child,” Emmanuel Panadol told Eye Radio.

The incident reportedly happened near her home.

The child’s mother admitted that it was an accident and not deliberate.

“As the mother of the child, I just say we forgive him, because God says one must not return evil with evil,” Mary Gune stressed.

She said angry residents of the area beat up the driver of the water tanker, but police intervened.

The unnamed driver is being held by the police.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Three siblings ‘gruesomely’ murdered while watching TV in Juba 1

Three siblings ‘gruesomely’ murdered while watching TV in Juba

Published Sunday, August 2, 2020

Machar’s office upbeat about delayed peace tasks 2

Machar’s office upbeat about delayed peace tasks

Published Friday, July 31, 2020

Juba Int’l Airport says not officially informed of KQ flights resumption 3

Juba Int’l Airport says not officially informed of KQ flights resumption

Published Saturday, August 1, 2020

Why Wau’s incident almost brought the SSPDF and SPLA-IO to war 4

Why Wau’s incident almost brought the SSPDF and SPLA-IO to war

Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020

New wrangle over positions looming within SSOA 5

New wrangle over positions looming within SSOA

Published Friday, July 31, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Citizens accuse gov’t of doing nothing about flood victims

Published 11 hours ago

Water tank kills Juba baby girl

Published 12 hours ago

Ending Jonglei’s conflict requires genuine reconciliation – diplomat

Published 12 hours ago

Presidency urged to keep public updated on full formation of peace gov’t

Published 16 hours ago

COVID-19 preventive measures: why we should be worried in S.Sudan

Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Ibba residents witness worst floods in decades

Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.