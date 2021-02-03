3rd February 2021
Wau inmates urged to live exemplary lives after prison

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 9 mins ago

COVID-19 sensitization among female inmates of Wau Central Prison. Credit|UNMISS

The governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state has advised inmates at Wau Central Prison to be law-abiding citizens when they are released from the prison.

Sarah Cleto made the call during her visit to the prison yesterday.

Currently, the correctional facility houses over 600 inmates.

“What I have heard is that you have learned a lot here in the prison…you have to go back to school and distance yourselves from all evils which are happening on the streets, and what I want from you to be exemplary to the children,” Governor Cleto told the inmates.

The director of Wau Central Prison said: “overcrowding in Wau Central Prison, the prison capacity is only 250 inmates, but this morning we have 651, so it is one of the challenges.”

3rd February 2021

