17th March 2019
Wau State: At least 15 killed in cattle related attacks

Author: Deng Dimo | Published: 4 hours ago

At least 15 people have been killed and 20 others injured in Kwajina County, Wau State following an attack in the area over the weekend.

That’s according to Andrea Nyibang who represents Dang-Achak constituency at the Wau state legislative assembly.

Mr. Nyibang told Eye Radio a displaced persons’ camp in Maranyi, which is about 20 kilometers east of Kwajina County headquarters came under attack by an armed group on Saturday.

This comes more than a week after four people were killed and seven females rapped in a cattle-herder dispute in the same County recently.

 “As I speak now, almost 15 people reported killed and almost 20 people reported injured,” Hon. Nyibang said .

Mr. Nyibang said the latest violence is the extension of the dispute.

He called for intervention, saying the state government and the neighboring Tonj have failed to contain the situation.

 “Am calling on CTSAM to go to rescue the situation because the two state governments have failed to protect the civilians because this violence has lasted for two weeks now.”

The attacks come several days after kiir peace tour to Wau where he called on the herders to stop interfering with farmers in the area.

 

